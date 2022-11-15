GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $55.00 at HSBC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HSBC to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of GFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
