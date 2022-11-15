GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $55.00 at HSBC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HSBC to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of GFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after purchasing an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

