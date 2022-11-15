Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. 54,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

