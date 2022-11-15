Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF traded up 0.03 on Tuesday, hitting 4.20. 89,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,536. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of 1.95 and a 1-year high of 6.54.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Glass House Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.