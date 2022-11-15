Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

GAIN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

