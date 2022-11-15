Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 974 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $426,032.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208,362.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,952 shares of company stock worth $1,236,959. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.51. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

