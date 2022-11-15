Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,666 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

