Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,190 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

