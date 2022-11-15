Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

