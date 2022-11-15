Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Movado Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Stories

