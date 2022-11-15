Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $301.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.