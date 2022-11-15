Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $57,000 in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 221,470 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
