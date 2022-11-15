Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

