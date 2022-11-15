Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 949.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

GVDBF remained flat at $2,928.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,898.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,287.46. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,645.88 and a one year high of $5,242.16.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

