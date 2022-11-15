GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on GFT Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

GFT Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GFT stock opened at €36.20 ($37.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.82. GFT Technologies has a 1-year low of €27.70 ($28.56) and a 1-year high of €49.00 ($50.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

