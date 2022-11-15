Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

GTY opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

