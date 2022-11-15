Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 3,524,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.2 days.
Gentera Price Performance
CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Monday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
About Gentera
