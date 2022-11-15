Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 3,524,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.2 days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Monday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

