Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.97. 13,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,264. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

