Genesis Vision Price Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $439,523.18 and $2,479.37 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

