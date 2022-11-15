General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 151,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,222. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

