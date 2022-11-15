Gala (GALA) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Gala has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $206.97 million and approximately $79.57 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

