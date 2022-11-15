G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.03

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

G City Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $501.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter. G City had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

G City Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

