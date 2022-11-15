Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 565,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,737,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after buying an additional 6,129,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after buying an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,892,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,898,000 after buying an additional 3,121,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

