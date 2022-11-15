Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Down 0.4%

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.62. 64,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,169,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,339,000 after buying an additional 3,180,143 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,943,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,798,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,073,000.

