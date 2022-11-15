Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,205,377 shares of company stock valued at $43,590,030. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

