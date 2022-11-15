Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

FCPT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 502,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

