Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.70. The company had a trading volume of 768,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,082. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.