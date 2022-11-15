Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

