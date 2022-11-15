Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $171,875.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,582. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 302.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

