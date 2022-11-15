Forsta AP Fonden Sells 30,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 137.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 250.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 127,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

