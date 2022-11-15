Forsta AP Fonden Sells 19,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 112,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

