Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. 31,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.81.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

