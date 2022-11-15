Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 72,300 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

SRE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.71. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,330. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.