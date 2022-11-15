Forsta AP Fonden Has $25 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 184,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,500. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.