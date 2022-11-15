Forsta AP Fonden Buys 165,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

