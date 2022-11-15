Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 44,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The firm has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

