Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 3.7 %

FIVN stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 1,667,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.