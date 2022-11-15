Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

FIVN stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $167.90.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $395,626.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

