FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,727 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.93% of FirstService worth $103,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $201.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.