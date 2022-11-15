First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $69,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $691,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

