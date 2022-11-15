First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
