First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

