First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 976.7 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $24.75 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

