First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First National during the third quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First National in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of First National in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of First National stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

