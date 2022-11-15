First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 2.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.44. 82,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,839,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.
First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.