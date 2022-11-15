First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 2.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.44. 82,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,839,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

