First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of FIBK opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

