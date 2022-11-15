Financial Analysis: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.22% 25.80% 6.02% Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verizon Communications and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 2 14 5 0 2.14 Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78

Risk and Volatility

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $33.89, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.20 $22.07 billion $4.61 8.31 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.95 $4.96 billion $1.93 12.94

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, such as internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 115 million wireless retail connections, 7 million wireline broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, such as voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 477 thousand wireline broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.