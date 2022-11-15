Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,225 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Jacobs Solutions worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

