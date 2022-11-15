Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of AON worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $56,558,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 37.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.32 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average of $278.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

