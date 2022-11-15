Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

