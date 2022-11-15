Fiera Capital Corp Has $39.45 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.90% of Power Integrations worth $39,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $110.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

