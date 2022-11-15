Fiera Capital Corp Has $33.85 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670,060 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mosaic worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

